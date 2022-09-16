Aeteshaa Sansgiri on playing a mother on screen

The 27-year old Aetashaa Sansgiri plays the role of Ahilya Bai, a loving and strict mother to Malerao and Mukta in the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Aetashaa shares, “An actor in the early stage of career is always looking out for roles that help hone the skills. When Ahilya’s role was offered to me, I was nervous about doing it because playing this role was a very big responsibility and I feared I’ll make mistakes. From being a daughter, wife, daughter-in-law to taking care of the state affairs along with being a mother, Ahilya Bai donned multiple hats and played each of them beautifully. So, they were big shoes to fill in.”

She adds, “Now that I have to assume the position of a mother to two children in the show, the duty has doubled up. Therefore, I believe it is all in my thoughts and how I mentally prepare for a part. I must admit that I am enjoying this responsibility as well.”