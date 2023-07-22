Afreen Alvi talks about career and success!

Shubh Laabh actress Afreen Alvi says that seeing the look of pride in her parents’ eyes is success in itself.

“I always believe if you work hard and you have your goal set in your mind, the universe will give you luck in return eventually. My parents are proud of my achievements because of my work. When they saw me on TV, they told everybody that I was their daughter. That was, in my way, success,” she says.

She adds, “Success means going to bed without any tension and waking up with a huge smile on your face and positive energy every day. And of course, buying everything without thinking about money.”