ANI

After a long hiatus, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is now all set to enthrall her fans with a new movie titled Blind. The film will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7. The film will be released two days ahead of her birthday.

The particular update has left her fans excited. “Woah...can’t wait to see her again,” a social media user wrote. “The movie looks interesting,” another one commented.

Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The makers recently unveiled the first look of the film.

In one of the images, Sonam carried a gun during what appeared to be target practice. She wore her hair in a neat bun and was in a black outfit. The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production. Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London enjoying summer with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.