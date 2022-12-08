After a wonderful 2022, Abhishek Bachchan looks forward to a great 2023 Abhishek Bachchan calls 2022 a wonderful year. He says, “It has been an excellent year. I have been fortunate enough to receive so much love from my fans across the globe. It is a blessing to be a part of good scripts that only bring the best out of me. Looking forward to a great 2023.” He played a rough and eccentric politician in Dasvi and delivered a nail-biting performance in Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2.
On working in Breathe, Abhishek says, “It’s a challenging genre to execute because thrillers are rare.”
