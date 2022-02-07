After an eventful 2021, Wamiqa Gabbi says she has bigger, better plans for 2022

IANS
Mumbai, February 7
Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has some intriguing films and OTT projects in the pipeline such as Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Khufiya', Prime's Video's official Hindi adaptation of 'Modern Love', Atul Mongia's web series 'Mai' on Netflix and Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Stardust'.
Talking about a packed year, Wamiqa says: "2021 has been an extremely eventful year for me. While my official Bollywood debut happened with Kabir Khan's '83', I was also involved in Hotstar's 'Grahan' on the digital front, along with continuing my work in Punjabi cinema.
"But this year, I have even bigger and better plans! Getting the opportunity to work in some massive films and projects associated with the most respectable and sought-after names of the Hindi film industry is really a blessing."
She said she has always been a fan of both Vishal and Vikram's work and the feeling of getting the chance to collaborate with them on such a huge scale is something that still needs to sink in for her.
