After Ayushmann Khurrana, now Aparshakti Khurana to base himself in Chandigarh as he begins shoot for his next

Mumbai, February 24

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has started shooting for his next, 'Berlin' - a crime-thriller in which he will be seen playing a deaf and mute interpreter.

The film's next shoot schedules are in Delhi and Bhopal, both of which are close to the actor's hometown, Chandigarh, and this works in Aparshakti's favour as he has decided to fly off to his hometown and manage these shoots from there.

According to the actor: "It's very important for every individual to maintain a healthy work-life balance. I have been looking forward to catching a break in order to spend some time with my family back in Chandigarh since a very long time and am glad that the shoot schedules of Berlin allow me to do so in a way where even my work does not get disturbed."

"I will finally get the time to stay close to my parents for a good amount of time, which is quite a rare occasion given our super hectic work schedules."

The actor added, "Both Delhi and Bhopal are beautiful cities and I look forward to shooting for the film with Atul sir in these organic locations."

'Berlin' is directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Zee Studios.

IANS

#aparshakti khurana #ayushmann khurrana #Chandigarh