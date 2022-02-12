After Bigg Boss, Simba Nagpal is back on Colors with the popular franchise Naagin 6

How has Bigg Boss changed your life?
I am blessed that people have liked me. I have always followed my passion and I am happy that my fans love me for who I am in real life.
Why did you sign Naagin?
The foremost reason is my character in the show— an Army officer. I have huge respect for the Army. And also, to work with Ekta Kapoor was a dream.
How did you prepare for the role?
I had taken few notes from Army-based films and followed the body language and nuances. The character which I will be playing will have my signature touch. I just need to be in the spirit of the character. Physically, I have gained 5kg for the role. I have also spoken to one of my relatives who is a retired colonel.
You will be paired opposite Tejasswi Prakash. What do you feel about the jodi?
Tejasswi is extremely hardworking and passionate about her work. She gives a lot to the craft. The understanding between us is very good and I am hoping that it will show on screen.
Naagin is a show which has a lot of special effects. How challenging is it to perform in front of green screen?
I would say this year it will be different. There will be less usage of special effects in the show. As an actor I feel the more we shoot with real props the result is better.
We got to know about your poetic side in the Bigg Boss house. Are you still writing?
I have always been expressive through words. I feel much lighter as I have expressed myself through my writing.
You are close to your mom. Anything special you have planned for her?
She is fascinated by homes and I am crazy about cars. So, she has promised me that once I will get my own home in Mumbai, she will come to stay with me. I am waiting for that day. I have already bought a flat and waiting for the possession.
What are the key aspects that you see before signing any project?
The most important factor is my role. I should be excited to act in front of the camera. I am willing to give my best if the project excites me. If not then I will do nothing.
What is your dream now as an artiste?
I would love to explore every possible platform, from web-series to mainstream Hindi films. I have bigger dreams and right now I am working towards it. I will share details later.
