After daring Ekta Kapoor at the launch, Kangana Ranaut now reveals the first look of Lock Upp

Chandigarh, February 10

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to host Ekta Kapoor's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.

On Thursday, the makers launched its first-look. Dressed in a shimmery gold pantsuit with golden boots, Kangana is the boss lady who is ready put people behind the jail. With handcuffs in her right hand and the stern look on her face convey it well that she is a hard taskmaster.

Sharing the image on her Instagram, Kangana Ranaut told her fans and Instafam that the teaser of the show will be out tomorrow, i.e Friday.

'Lock Upp' marks Kangana’s digital debut.

Talking about the show, ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel’ will put together 16 controversial celebrities in a lock up for months and they will be stripped of their amenities. And this will all be under the supervision of Kangana Ranaut, who will step in as a fiery host of the show.

There will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.

Recently, at the launch event, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor, in a conversation, ended up daring each other. This was in the process of bringing out the concept of the show and giving a clear picture to the viewers about how the contestants will have to face daring tasks.

Kangana said: "I have faced so many FIRs and summons and have visited the cops so many times in the recent past, tell me Ekta, what you would do to meet the cops at the station?" In turn, Ekta gave a dare to Kangana and asked her if she being the host of the show would reveal any of her secrets on the show? To which, Kangana said that she would reveal a few in the very first episode of the show.

'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

