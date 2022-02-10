After daring Ekta Kapoor at the launch, Kangana Ranaut now reveals the first look of Lock Upp

Chandigarh, February 10
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to host Ekta Kapoor's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.
On Thursday, the makers launched its first-look. Dressed in a shimmery gold pantsuit with golden boots, Kangana is the boss lady who is ready put people behind the jail. With handcuffs in her right hand and the stern look on her face convey it well that she is a hard taskmaster.
Sharing the image on her Instagram, Kangana Ranaut told her fans and Instafam that the teaser of the show will be out tomorrow, i.e Friday.
Here’s the post:
View this post on Instagram
'Lock Upp' marks Kangana’s digital debut.
Talking about the show, ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel’ will put together 16 controversial celebrities in a lock up for months and they will be stripped of their amenities. And this will all be under the supervision of Kangana Ranaut, who will step in as a fiery host of the show.
There will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.
Recently, at the launch event, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor, in a conversation, ended up daring each other. This was in the process of bringing out the concept of the show and giving a clear picture to the viewers about how the contestants will have to face daring tasks.
Kangana said: "I have faced so many FIRs and summons and have visited the cops so many times in the recent past, tell me Ekta, what you would do to meet the cops at the station?" In turn, Ekta gave a dare to Kangana and asked her if she being the host of the show would reveal any of her secrets on the show? To which, Kangana said that she would reveal a few in the very first episode of the show.
'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...