After Kanye West comments on her weight, Lizzo addresses it with video clip

ANI

Washington, October 16

American rapper and songwriter Lizzo recently shared a social media video addressing critics including Kanye West who make comments about her weight.

According to E! News, in the clip shared on TikTok Lizzo interviews herself while lip-syncing over an audio track from her recent lie detector test with Vanity Fair.

However instead of answering a question about her zodiac sign, the 34-year-old, who is already halfway to EGOT status, uses the clip to address how so many people are more focused on her appearance than her accomplishments.

"You're a musician...and fat. Did you know that no matter how many hits you make people will only talk about your body?" she wrote in the caption. Making a deadpan face, Lizzo answered, "I didn't know that," reported E! News.

She then dropped another truth bomb, writing in the caption, "Do you think you'd be successful if you were thin?" Like in her lie detector test video, she replies, "Is this, like, a hypothetical?" As per E! News, Lizzo's video comes just a week after Kanye West made comments about her weight on Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying that "the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal."

#kanye west #Lizzo