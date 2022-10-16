After Kanye West comments on her weight, Lizzo addresses it with video clip

ANI
Washington, October 16
American rapper and songwriter Lizzo recently shared a social media video addressing critics including Kanye West who make comments about her weight.
According to E! News, in the clip shared on TikTok Lizzo interviews herself while lip-syncing over an audio track from her recent lie detector test with Vanity Fair.
However instead of answering a question about her zodiac sign, the 34-year-old, who is already halfway to EGOT status, uses the clip to address how so many people are more focused on her appearance than her accomplishments.
"You're a musician...and fat. Did you know that no matter how many hits you make people will only talk about your body?" she wrote in the caption. Making a deadpan face, Lizzo answered, "I didn't know that," reported E! News.
She then dropped another truth bomb, writing in the caption, "Do you think you'd be successful if you were thin?" Like in her lie detector test video, she replies, "Is this, like, a hypothetical?" As per E! News, Lizzo's video comes just a week after Kanye West made comments about her weight on Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying that "the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...