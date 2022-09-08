After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar--another funny team member of The Kapil Sharma Show-- has decided not to return to the new season.

“I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break,” Chandan told Pinkvilla. Chandan has always been very close to Kapil and they had worked together since the start of the show.

As per reports, Bharti Singh, also, would also not be a regular part of the new season. She will work as she gets time. She told Pinkvilla, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi."

Krushna Abhishek has already confirmed his exit from the new season.

It is said that Krushna decided to quit the show over pay dispute, but it is said that there were issues between Kapil Sharma and him.

However, Krushna recently put an end to all the speculations. “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again)."