After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

Mumbai, June 1

Film actor Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

According to a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, is said to be the key accused in Moosewala's murder.

A senior police official said the Mumbai police had upped the actor's security to ensure he's safe from the Bishnoi gang that operates from Rajasthan.

Salman was earlier on Bishnoi's radar after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

The Bishnoi community considers blackbuck a sacred animal and Salman's involvement in poaching had hurt the community's sentiments.

Bishnoi in 2018 had threatened to kill Salman.

Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi's close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, had said that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce.

Moosewala was murdered in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday. IANS