After mehendi, stage set for Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal civil marriage, celebratory party

Mumbai, June 23
Stage is set for the much-anticipated wedding of Sonakshi Sinha with long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal.
The wedding celebrations officially kicked off with the arrival of producer Ramesh Taurani’s wedding gift for Zaheer—a wine bottle accompanied by flowers.
Ahead of their wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a private mehendi ceremony for family and friends. Sonakshi wore a stunning red and brown outfit, even as Zaheer’s relatives welcomed her into Bandstand Building A, which is how the Iqbal residence is known.
The Sinha family home, Ramayana, was brightly lit up on Saturday evening in anticipation of the wedding.
As officially announced by Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, it will be a civil marriage, which will be followed by a celebration at an upper-crust Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, on Linking Road in Bandra West.
The restaurant, which is owned by Shilpa Shetty, is now helmed by the former New York-based Michelin-star celebrity chef, Suvir Saran.
