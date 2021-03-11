After photos hugging Shehnaaz Gill go viral, this is how Shah Rukh Khan stopped paparazzi from taking his pictures

Chandigarh, April 21
Actor Shah Rukh Khan made sure that he does not give the paparazzi a chance to click his pictures.
At Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding party also he drew a thick black blinder in his car to prevent the media from taking his pictures.
In pictures shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai, where he was heading to catch a flight with his wife Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh made his way into his car while covering himself behind a big umbrella.
However, Shah Rukh made a rare public appearance at the Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party in Mumbai where stopped to pose for the cameras.
In the videos from inside the party, Shah Rukh was seen meeting other guests. A video of Shah Rukh hugging Shehnaaz Gill had gone viral while they were clicked in the party.
#ShehnaazGill: Queen Shehnaaz Kaur Gill with The legendary Shahrukh khan!!🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/ey5h3BuDLA— Hourly Shehnaaz (@hourlynaaz) April 18, 2022
Shah Rukh has also announced his upcoming movie with Rajkumar Hirani titled ‘Dunki’.
“Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 @taapsee @gaurikhan @redchilliesent @rhfilmsofficial," he tweeted, sharing the announcement video.
