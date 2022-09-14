After questioning Jacqueline for over 8 hours, EOW summons Nora Fatehi in Rs 200-crore extortion case

New Delhi, September 14
After grilling actress Jacqueline Fernandez for over eight hours on Wednesday, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has again summoned Bollywood personality Nora Fatehi for questioning at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the ongoing probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in jail.
Nora was earlier grilled by the EOW in connection with the same case in the first week of September.
On Wednesday, Jacqueline reached the EOW office here at around 11 am and her grilling went on till about 8 pm.
According to sources, after grilling Nora on Thursday, the police will decide when to summon Jacqueline again.
On Wednesday, Jacqueline was confronted with another accused in the case, Pinky Irani.
Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.
Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.
In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India’s concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet
US has planned to provide Foreign Military Sales worth USD 4...
6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab
The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted by joint tea...
Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office as SC allows change in BCCI constitution
Now, an office-bearer can serve on a particular post for two...
8 of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP
The MLAs will not attract disqualification under the Anti De...
Fire in AI Express plane's engine at Muscat airport; 151 people evacuated on taxiway
Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing at the airpo...