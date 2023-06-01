After Robert De Niro becomes father at 79, Al Pacino expects fourth child at 83

ANI

The Godfather duo, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, two of the greatest actors of all time, have joined a group of entertainment industry stars welcoming children with much-younger partners well into their twilight years.

Academy Award-winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Al Pacino already has three adult children, 22-year-old twins with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah, who is expecting her first child with the Scarface actor, is already eight months pregnant. She had previously romanced Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

Reports of a romance between Alfallah and Al Pacino came in April 2022 when both of them were seen dining together and as per sources they had been secretly dating since the Covid-19 pandemic.