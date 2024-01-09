 "After ten o'clock, we switch off our phones": Pankaj Tripathi shares his house rules : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  • "After ten o'clock, we switch off our phones": Pankaj Tripathi shares his house rules

"After ten o'clock, we switch off our phones": Pankaj Tripathi shares his house rules

Pankaj is all set to essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through the biopic 'Main Atal Hoon'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi. ANI file photo



ANI

New Delhi, January 9

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is not only a talented actor but also a wonderful husband and family man.

Speaking with ANI, Pankaj shared certain house rules that he and his family members follow.

He said, "When I am at home, we all will sit together and talk to each other. We will have meals together. Also, after ten o'clock, we all family members switch off our phones and keep them in the drawers." Pankaj also opened up about his wife Mridula's wish to open her school.

He said, "Mridula and I had a love marriage. She took her training in B.Ed in Kolkata and then she took up teaching in Mumbai. She worked in Mumbai for eight to nine years as a teacher in two-three schools.

After that, my acting career also started picking up. During that time, she was dissatisfied with her job, as she felt there was too much involvement of the management, the corporates. Hence she quit her job...

She now says that she wants to open her own school."  Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj is all set to essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through the biopic 'Main Atal Hoon.' During the conversation, Pankaj shared that he was initially scared about doing the film.

He said "I was scared, how will I do it, I don't know what will happen, how will it happen, I took seven-eight days to think. I also took my friends' suggestions...they thought that I was the correct person. Bhanushali (producer Vinod Bhanushali) then said, 'If you don't do it then I will not make this film'. However, I was afraid of how much justice would I be able to do to the character of respected Atal ji.

I didn't know how much I mimicked as I didn't know imitation and mimicry, that was the challenge. He is a huge personality and it is not possible to bring the story of that personality in a two-hour story on cinema." The former Prime Minister harboured a deep love for literature and had authored several poems.

Recalling how he narrated those poems in the film, Pankaj added, "I have narrated Atal ji's poems in the film but it is not exactly in the same way he did...The essence has been maintained, there are pauses at some places, but a slight twist has been done. In the film, at some places, the poem is also recited in the voice of Atal ji."

The movie is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, and is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024.

