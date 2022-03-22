After ‘The Kasmir Files’, Anupam Kher starts shooting for his 523rd film with Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai, March 22
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has started shooting for 'IB 71' starring Vidyut Jammwal, which marks his 523rd movie.
The actor took to Instagram and Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the set. In the images, he is seen posing with Vidyut and the film's clapboard.
"And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heart-warmingly humble @VidyutJammwal! His company @ActionHeroFilm1 produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! ???? #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema."
Check out his Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.
The film is Vidyut's debut production venture under his banner Action Hero Films in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'
The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...
CUET exams: Common entrance test in July for UG admissions in central varsities
Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing o...
In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health
Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore
After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days
Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings tha...
Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23
Discussion on Governor’s address postponed till next session