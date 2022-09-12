After 'The Ladykiller', Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar reach London for their romantic comedy

Mumbai, September 12
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have recently wrapped shooting for an edgy thriller 'The Ladykiller', have signed another film that pairs them together.
The actors have left for London to begin work on this new film. The untitled romantic comedy features both in supremely fun and entertaining roles.
According to sources, the project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz.
While there has been no confirmations about this project, industry has been speculating that this is a project to watch out for because it has an interesting cast and dabbles in a genre that is a huge crowd pleaser.
Arjun and Bhumi will start shooting this project post September 12 and will be shooting in and around London for about 30 days straight.
The film will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities of India.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA conducts raids across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan in narco-terrorism case involving gangsters
Raids aimed at dismantling and disrupting nexus between terr...
To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates
G-7 plan is to cap the price of Russian oil between $40 and ...
India’s retail inflation inches up to 7 pc in August on costlier food items
CPI-based inflation is above Reserve Bank’s comfort level of...
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi High Court
HC Bench said the police official 'cannot get away' on accou...
Gyanvapi case: India's second mandir battle begins; BJP leaders express faith in judiciary, Muslim side to approach HC
Varanasi court rejected plea questioning the maintainability...