After TV shows and web series, Aparna Dixit is now making headlines with her music videos. She talks about her journey so far

Which was your last show on TV?

My last show on TV was Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi. After that I thought of trying OTT, so I did two web series. One among them was titled Exit and released in January, the other would release soon. It is titled Sabse Bada Rupaiya.

After Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, why have you not taken up a TV show?

I am actually waiting for the right kind of story, the right character and budget to fall in place because if you have been doing TV for quite some time, you feel that you should get to choose your character. A lot of things have to fall in place because it’s a long commitment.

It is difficult to get the role of your choice. Do you agree?

Yes, I totally agree with that. Because it’s not necessary that whichever character is narrated to you, you like that. I feel whatever is there in your destiny will happen. Patience is the key in life, especially in this field more than any other.

If offered, would you do a grey character?

Yes, I want to explore a grey character as well because TV has also changed now.

Tell us about the music videos that you have been doing these days…

I have done around three-four music videos. The latest one is going to release very soon. It is very different and connected to my roots.

Your Dubai-based music video ‘Galbaat’ was released recently. How’s the response?

I really like the song because it resonates with today’s generation. I got good support from my friends, family and fans.

Tell us about your next music video with Vishal Aditya Singh…

This music video is called Dildaar. We have actually shot in Benaras. It will be released very soon. He is from Bihar and I am from UP. The song has been sung by Manoj Tiwari ji. This music video will change the way people view Bhojpuri content.

Is the trend of music videos here to stay?

Music videos are great because they are shot in a day or two. People love listening to music as they feel connected to it.