After winning hearts in Telugu, Malayalam & Tamil, Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Sita Ramam' to arrive in Hindi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Ahead of its Hindi version release, the trailer of the Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandana-starrer South Indian blockbuster 'Sita Ramam was released on Thursday. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period romance showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion.

Watch the Hindi trailer:

The movie also marks Mrunal Thakur’s debut in South movies. The actress believes, “I could not have asked for a better debut in any of the Southern movies. The love that I have been getting is incredible. And above all, it is a beautiful and a sweet story and I am glad that with the movie being dubbed in Hindi it is going to reach more people. As an actor, I am almost getting the best of both worlds."

The period romantic drama, was released on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and has garnered praise from critics and audience alike. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Swapna, the movie is set to release in Hindi on September 2 in cinemas.

#Dulquer Salman #mrunal thakur #Sita Ramam