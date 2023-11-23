Agastya Nanda celebrates birthday with Suhana Khan, team 'The Archies'

ANI

Mumbai, November 23

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda who is currently busy promoting his debut film 'The Archies' turned a year older on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Agastya's 'The Archies' co-star Mihir Ahuja shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations.

In a video posted by Ahuja, Agastya could be seen cutting his birthday cake while Suhana Khan stands next to him and claps for him. While nobody else is visible, many people could be heard singing the birthday song for him.

Apart from the video, Ahuja also dropped a string of pictures with Agastya.

He captioned the post, "Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie..keep VaVaVooomingg through the life."

Suhana Khan also shared pictures with Agastya Nanda on Instagram Stories.

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'The Archies' which received a good response from the fans.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message - 'You are never too young to change the world'.

Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Apart from this, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

