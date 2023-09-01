Agastya Nanda exudes charm in his first-ever hoarding for The Archies

Agastya Nanda is gearing up for the release of his debut project, The Archies. The film marks his debut and he is gearing up to take the first step as Archie Andrews in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.The Archies is a coming-of-age musical that will explore friendship, love, rebellion, and heartbreak too! The release date of film is out with a fresh new poster starring the cast. Though the young talents hype up the excitement for it, Agastya Nanda surely steals the limelight.Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of The Archies star cast as they spend a fun time on the streets of Mumbai. The video also showcases the poster for their upcoming film and Agastya surely grabs attention.It is an Indian adaptation of the beloved Archie comic. It will see Dot playing the character of Ethel Muggs, and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper. Furthermore, Mihir Ahuja plays Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan plays Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantel, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. The Zoya Akhtar directorial is produced by Tiger Baby and will stream on Netflix from December 7.