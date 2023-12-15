Agastya Nanda's escape attempt from ‘nanu' Amitabh Bachchan's house to their shared passion for acting

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

In a recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,' Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan not only hosted the star cast of the teen musical drama 'The Archies' but also shared heartwarming anecdotes about his grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Agastya's Grand Escape

During a special segment, Agastya was asked about his favorite memory with his grandpa. Rather than answering himself, he urged Amitabh to recount a memorable incident from their past. The 'Sholay' star chuckled as he narrated the time when Agastya, left under Big B's care as his parents were abroad, decided to leave for Delhi.

Amitabh shared, "I took him out in the car one day, showed him around Marine Drive and the sea. From the time he sat in the car, he kept saying, ‘I want to go to Delhi.' It took me three hours to persuade him. In the end, I called his parents and asked them to come home soon. ‘Your son wants to go to Delhi.'"

Reflecting on this, Amitabh admired Agastya's determination, stating, "Once he sets his mind to something, he ensures he does it. I like this habit of his."

Agastya's Passion for Acting

In another segment, Amitabh fondly recalled holding Agastya in his arms soon after his birth and shared insights into Agastya's passion for acting. The quiz show's hot seat featured Agastya along with other cast members of 'The Archies.'

Here's a clip from the show:

Agastya, who made his acting debut in the film, described his experience on set, expressing gratitude for the rare opportunity. The show also featured a candid poem written by Agastya, humorously requesting easy questions and a swift Rs 7 crore cheque signature from his 'nanu.'

As the conversation shifted to Agastya's journey into acting, Amitabh revealed, "When he said he wanted to be an actor and work in films, I never stopped him. I never asked my kids what they wanted to do. They were free to do as they pleased."

Amitabh observed Agastya closely, sharing an amusing incident from their gym session, where Agastya's keen interest in Bollywood dance sequences hinted at his budding acting aspirations.

