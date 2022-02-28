Aggar Tum Na Hote clocks 75 episodes

Aggar Tum Na Hote featuring Himanshu Soni, Simaran Kaur, Prithvi Sankhala, Himakshi Jain, Anita Kulkarni, Dev Singh, Avinash Wadhawan, Tushar Chawla, to name a few, recently completed its 75th episode. The show airs from Monday to Friday on Zee TV. The producers celebrated this milestone with the cast and crew of the show.
Aggar Tum Na Hote is the love story of a young nurse Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur) and Abhimanyu Pandey (essayed by Himanshu Soni), who is a charming, rich man dealing with mental instability. The show seems to have already won the viewers’ hearts. In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu suffers a seizure and he starts behaving like a seven-year-old kid!
