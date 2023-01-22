Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta to premiere on Colors

Colors’ new fiction drama Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika (played by Shivika Pathak), whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik (played by Aashay Mishra) is shattered on the first night of marriage. Produced by Pichchar Studio, the show premieres on January 23 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Colors.

About his character, Aashay says, “Satvik’s character is an extremely intriguing one as there are several shades to it. Our show Agnisakshi is all about a marital bond between Satvik and Jeevika and how their relationship blossoms over time, balancing the unevenness between them is something worth watching out for.”

Shivika Pathak adds, “I am extremely grateful to mark my debut with Colors and bag such a dynamic role in Agnisakshi. My character, Jeevika, is a very simple family-oriented girl, full of life, who believes in the institution of marriage and desires to have a happy one.”