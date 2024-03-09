Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde to star in ‘Sanki’

Mumbai, March 9
Actors Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde are coming together for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s upcoming production ‘Sanki’, the makers said on Saturday.
The film will be directed by Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah, and written by Rajat Arora. It will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.
The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you ❤️🎬— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 9, 2024
Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah
Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/NfxDBB3b0S
The production house made the announcement on its official X page.
While Shetty was last seen in his 2021 debut ‘Tadap’, Hegde’s most recent big-screen appearance was ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ (2023).
