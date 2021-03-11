Ahead of Liger release, Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Panday visit Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial

Bengaluru, August 19
Telugu superstar Vijaya Devarakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who are currently in Bengaluru to promote their upcoming film 'Liger', paid tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday.
Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor.
The pictures of Vijaya and Ananya paying their respects to the late star have now gone viral on social media.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Later on Friday, the actors will promote their film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru.
Director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmee are also expected to join them for the promotion.
'Liger' will release on August 25.
IANS
