Ahmed Khan pays tribute to late Saroj Khan on Kapil Sharma's Show

Ahmed Khan is a producer, director, writer, and choreographer. While currently more focused on being a director and producer, he has previously assisted the late chorographer Saroj Khan in her dance pursuits.

On Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show when Ahmed Khan came to promote his production Om-The Battle Within along with his wife Shaira Khan and film’s cast Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, he recalled his time spent with Saroj Khan. Ahmed Khan said that he was inspired by Saroj Khan’s hand movements when he asked Nawazuddin Siddiqui to use his wrist and hand to establish Laila in Heropanti 2.

Ahmed Khan said, “I have learnt the art of dance and expressions from Saroj ji. Her expressions were brilliant! Whenever she used to dance, there was magic in her hands. A small part of her skills have been passed down to me and so I have achieved such success.”

He then danced on Choli Ke Peeche, making everyone relive their memories of the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. After the performance while everyone on the sets clapped for Ahmed, Archana Puran Singh said, “This was actually a tribute to Saroj ji.”