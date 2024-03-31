AI & cinema

In another session, there was a discussion about the effect of AI on the scope and future of creative cinema. From touching aspects like its impact on screenwriting to how it can help, the panellists, including author Julian Friedmann, screenwriter Atika Chohan, and director Bhaskar Hazarika, had an interesting discussion.

Julian Friedmann says AI is being used widely. “People are already using it for screenplay.” Comparing it with the fear of internet that mankind has survived, he says AI can be used for generic answers but it’s not original. “I am worried about keeping up to the technology, how to use it.

Yes, trashy movies will be made thanks to AI but most of which will end up on YouTube.” He says the bigger worry is the energy consumption by AI. Bhaskar emphasised on learning how to use it as we are at point where we can’t avoid it. “I never thought it would replace a job that involved emotions — not writer, poets, painters. But people have lost jobs because of AI. I can’t combat it, so how is it that I can utilise it. Honestly, it’s working as my assistant writer and what a person does in three weeks, AI does it in three days.”

Atika focused on the need for laws and regulations to monitor the use of AI, especially in creative fields. “There are no regulations and people are definitely using it. We are looking at a different kind of economics in India. Here there are no opportunities, the remuneration or the basic contract framework is also missing. In a situation like that, if AI comes into picture, we are in deep need for censorship and ethics. It is better to talk about it than ignore it.”