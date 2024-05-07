 AI-generated pictures of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 go viral, says, ‘couldn’t make it to the MET’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • AI-generated pictures of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 go viral, says, ‘couldn’t make it to the MET’

AI-generated pictures of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 go viral, says, ‘couldn’t make it to the MET’

She is the victim of this year’s AI mishap

AI-generated pictures of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 go viral, says, ‘couldn’t make it to the MET’

A realistic AI-generated photo of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 went viral. ANI Photo



ANI

New York, May 7

A realistic AI-generated photo of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 went viral despite the pop star skipping out on the A-list event of the year, reported Page Six.

The fake photo of the singer circulated on X, depicting her on the stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed in a light beige embroidered gown with flowers and a moss border for the subject ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. Her beautiful black hair reached her waist and was styled light waves with a middle part.

Perry, 39, was also seen sporting little makeup and a light red lip in the lovely simulated image.

More than 9.6 million people have watched the photo, with 56,000 resharing it.

According to Page Six, fans were convinced the singer made a statement at the event, most missed that the carpet in the photo matches the cream and red design from the 2018 Met Gala rather than the cream and green carpet from this year.

‘I can’t at everyone falling for this, this isn’t even the same carpet,’ one person commented under the snap.

Perry also took to Instagram to mock the AI-generated photo, captioning it, ‘Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.’

She also shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her mother, Mary Perry, in which the matriarch was similarly duped.

‘Didn’t know you went to the Met,’ Mary wrote. ‘What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float.’

‘lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!’ Katy responded.

Despite the photo being fake, several agreed Katy’s altered look was their favourite of the night.

‘My favorite [look] so far,’ a fan wrote.

‘She understood. Gorgeous,’ a second chimed in.

‘This is AI, but would have definitely been one of the best looks if it were real,’ another added. The ‘American Idol’ judge hasn’t attended the Met Gala since 2022 when she turned heads in a black Oscar de la Renta gown.

Katy has been known to attend the event in outrageous looks, such as a cheeseburger and a chandelier in 2019.

While she was the victim of this year’s AI mishap, Selena Gomez experienced the same thing the year before.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

2
Delhi

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

3
India

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

4
Punjab

Strong winds, rain expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh from May 9-12

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

6
India

Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

7
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

8
Punjab

Poll schedule for Punjab out

9
India

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

10
Punjab

Where they stand 2024: Lok Sabha poll puts AAP popularity, track record to test in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

The Bench tentatively gave a date for hearing on May 9 or to...

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extends K...

China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India

China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India

Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take over...

Congress fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2...

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Around 50 per cent polling till 3 pm; clashes in West Bengal

West Bengal records the highest turnout at 63.11 per cent fo...


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar: Drug abuse takes back seat in LS election campaign

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

Delhi Police launches WhatsApp channel to send alerts, updates

BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest Lok Sabha poll contender in Delhi, Bidhuri on 2nd spot

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends