AI-generated pictures of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 go viral, says, ‘couldn’t make it to the MET’

New York, May 7

A realistic AI-generated photo of Katy Perry at Met Gala 2024 went viral despite the pop star skipping out on the A-list event of the year, reported Page Six.

The fake photo of the singer circulated on X, depicting her on the stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed in a light beige embroidered gown with flowers and a moss border for the subject ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’. Her beautiful black hair reached her waist and was styled light waves with a middle part.

Perry, 39, was also seen sporting little makeup and a light red lip in the lovely simulated image.

More than 9.6 million people have watched the photo, with 56,000 resharing it.

According to Page Six, fans were convinced the singer made a statement at the event, most missed that the carpet in the photo matches the cream and red design from the 2018 Met Gala rather than the cream and green carpet from this year.

‘I can’t at everyone falling for this, this isn’t even the same carpet,’ one person commented under the snap.

Perry also took to Instagram to mock the AI-generated photo, captioning it, ‘Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.’

She also shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her mother, Mary Perry, in which the matriarch was similarly duped.

‘Didn’t know you went to the Met,’ Mary wrote. ‘What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float.’

‘lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!’ Katy responded.

Despite the photo being fake, several agreed Katy’s altered look was their favourite of the night.

‘My favorite [look] so far,’ a fan wrote.

‘She understood. Gorgeous,’ a second chimed in.

‘This is AI, but would have definitely been one of the best looks if it were real,’ another added. The ‘American Idol’ judge hasn’t attended the Met Gala since 2022 when she turned heads in a black Oscar de la Renta gown.

Katy has been known to attend the event in outrageous looks, such as a cheeseburger and a chandelier in 2019.

While she was the victim of this year’s AI mishap, Selena Gomez experienced the same thing the year before.

