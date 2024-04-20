Aishwarya Khare helps her onscreen daughter Trisha with studies

Baby Trisha Sarda has impressed the audience with her excellent performance in the Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, but what is more impressive is how she is managing her studies along with the shoot. Aishwarya Khare who plays her on-screen mother, has formed a great bond with the child actor and loves to take up her studies during their break. While most of the actors prefer to rest during this time, Aishwarya ensures she helps Trisha with her homework.

Aishwarya said, “Being the youngest member of our Bhagya Lakshmi family, Trisha is loved by one and all on set. Even at the age of six, she is so talented and is always seeking to learn something new from each one of us. She is not only a good actor, but also intelligent. During our break time, I make sure to sit with Trisha and help her with school work in whatever way possible, even if she just needs some company to be around her. Honestly, she is a hard-working girl, and we love to spend time with her. ”