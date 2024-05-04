Aishwarya Khare takes a solo trip to Seychelles

To take a break from the hectic shoot schedule, Aishwarya Khare, who is a part of the show Bhagya Lakshmi, recently went on a solo trip to Seychelles, East Africa, to celebrate her birthday. Seychelles is an island country in the Indian Ocean and has always been on her bucket list.

She is someone who loves taking solo trips, as she believes it is one-of-a-kind and a very rejuvenating experience. Connecting with the local people, trying their native cuisines and indulging in nature are the things she enjoys thoroughly on her vacation. Aishwarya said, “Taking a solo trip around my birthday was something I was looking forward to for a very long time. I believe going on a solo trip is really important as it helps you to discover yourself, gain confidence, become more self-dependent, and step out of your comfort zone. I love to connect with the local people and enjoy a tranquil life. Going to Seychelles was on my bucket list and I am so happy that I made it here this year.”