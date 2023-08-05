Aishwarya Khare wears a 20-kg lehenga for a wedding sequence

For the ongoing sequence in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare wore a lehenga that weighed a massive 20 kg.
Aishwarya said, “Getting into a bridal look always makes me happy, and this time when we were finalising my look along with the stylist and creative of our show, I gave my inputs as I really wanted my look to stand out. I must say that they were accommodating, and I am really happy to see how the look turned out in the end. I am wearing a proper red and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence, which I think looks absolutely stunning on me. But little did I know how heavy it would be! I realised it when I wore it for the first time. Walking around in a 20-kg outfit on the sets and outside, especially during the rainy season in Mumbai, was challenging. But that’s not all! My statement neckpiece also weighed about 5 to 6 kg. Add that to my 20-kg lehenga, and you’ll know the actual weight I was hauling around. What was tougher than all this was the fact that it took me nearly one-and-a-half hours to get into this bridal look, and even though it did get a little tiring for me, I had a lot of fun shooting for this whole sequence.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby