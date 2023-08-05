Aishwarya Khare wears a 20-kg lehenga for a wedding sequence

For the ongoing sequence in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare wore a lehenga that weighed a massive 20 kg.

Aishwarya said, “Getting into a bridal look always makes me happy, and this time when we were finalising my look along with the stylist and creative of our show, I gave my inputs as I really wanted my look to stand out. I must say that they were accommodating, and I am really happy to see how the look turned out in the end. I am wearing a proper red and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence, which I think looks absolutely stunning on me. But little did I know how heavy it would be! I realised it when I wore it for the first time. Walking around in a 20-kg outfit on the sets and outside, especially during the rainy season in Mumbai, was challenging. But that’s not all! My statement neckpiece also weighed about 5 to 6 kg. Add that to my 20-kg lehenga, and you’ll know the actual weight I was hauling around. What was tougher than all this was the fact that it took me nearly one-and-a-half hours to get into this bridal look, and even though it did get a little tiring for me, I had a lot of fun shooting for this whole sequence.”