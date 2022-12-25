 Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan wish Merry Christmas to fans : The Tribune India

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan wish Merry Christmas to fans

'Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness,' she writes in caption

Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate Christmas. Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb



ANI

Mumbai, December 25

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans Merry Christmas by sharing an adorable picture on Sunday morning.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a selfie which she captioned, "Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless." 

In the picture, the 'Devdas' actor could be seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in front of her father Krishnaraj Rai's picture.

Take a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"What A beauty. What A Glow ," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Merry Christmas to you and your family ." "Merry Christmas queen to you and all your lived ones. Blessings to all," a fan commented.

Talking about her work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Apart from Aishwarya the film also starred Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in another south film 'Jailer' alongside south superstar actor Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

#aaradhya bachchan #aishwarya rai bachchan #Christmas 2022

