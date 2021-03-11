Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates mom Brindya Rai’s birthday with family; pics inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 24

Even after a busy week at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure to celebrate her mom Brindya Rai’s birthday in styles. On Monday, the actress shared pictures from the occasion on her social media. She captioned it, “Happy birthday dearest darling mommy-dodda. Love you forever and beyond. God bless always.” She added multiple heart, rainbow and start emojis to the caption.

In the pictures, we can see a happy family enjoying the special day. There are Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya hugging Brindya.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Aishwarya, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned from the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

It was a hectic one week for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who, like every year, attended the Cannes Film Festival. She represented the cosmetic giant L'Oreal and made some really stunning red carpet appearances. Aishwarya was accompanied by Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan during her Cannes visit.

At the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival, the actress made two red carpet appearances. She wore a voluminous black gown with floral accents from Dolce and Gabbana during her first red carpet walk. Her second red carpet appearance was in a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown inspired by Botticelli's famous painting The Birth of Venus.

On the work front, the actress has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.

