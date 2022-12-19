Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cutely pinches Ranveer Singh’s nose at Pro Kabaddi League final, video goes viral

Mumbai, December 19

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a chat with actor Ranveer Singh at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons.

Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya at the PKL final here before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final.

A clip featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Ranveer indulging in a banter is doing the rounds. Dressed in a black floral jacket and hat, Ranveer's back can be seen towards the camera while Aishwarya is seen in a Pink Panthers' white jersey. She cutely pinches his nose while talking to him.

Ranveer and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan yesterday at kabaddi final💕#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/FdsYaHkuew — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) December 18, 2022

On Sunday, while Ranveer was in Qatar for Argentina vs France, his actor wife Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. IANS

#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan #Kabaddi #Mumbai #Ranveer Singh