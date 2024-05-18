Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines in a black gown by designers Falguni & Shane Peacock

PTI

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis in a stunning black gown by designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet.



The custom-made creation showcased a corset-inspired silhouette and a floor-sweeping train. The 50-year-old actress’right hand had a cast, which she has been wearing for an unspecified injury. Actress Urvashi Rautela also walked the red carpet for the same premiere. Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya, who has been attending the film gala for the past few years as well, arrived at Cannes on Thursday.

Besides Aishwarya, several industry celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari, are expected to walk the Cannes red carpet in the coming days. At the internationally recognised festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize, Palme d’Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section, while Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight will be screened in Directors’ Fortnight and Maisam Ali’s compelling In Retreat in L’Acid. A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s 1976 film Manthan was screened under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago that features celebrations, restored prints, and documentaries.

