Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in Sophie Couture gown at Cannes 2023

PTI

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her date with the Cannes Film Festival, as she turned heads at the movie gala in a shimmery outfit. A regular at the festival, Aishwarya attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford’s fifth Indiana Jones movie The Dial of Destiny on Thursday.

The 49-year-old actress wore a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset and an embellished hood. According to the label’s official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of the Cannes Capsule Collection.

Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week. On the work front, she was recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s two-part epic Ponniyin Selvan.