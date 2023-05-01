Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram's 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' screening was a starry affair

Mumbai, May 1
The special screening of National Award winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' was recently held in Mumbai and had Bollywood biggies swarming up the event to watch the magic created by the filmmaker.
Check this out:
View this post on Instagram
The special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai's Andheri area.
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stars in dual roles in the film, arrived at the party with her daughter Aaradhya. The actress was seen wearing a black and golden suit. Her co-star Vikram was also spotted at the party, making a stylish appearance.
Here are some pictures shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Other attendees included actress Manisha Koirala, Bengali megastar Prosenjit Chatterjee, his 'Jubilee' co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, who donned a light blue suit, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, 'Dhamakaa' star Kartik Aaryan, actress Isha Talwar, who's awaiting the release of her streaming show 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', Shriya Saran, playback singer Shilpa Rao, actress Sayani Gupta and actor Harshvardhan Rane.
IANS
#aishwarya rai bachchan #Mani Ratnam #Ponniyin Selvan #Vikram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown of marriage'
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code, NRC in poll-bound Karnataka
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
This election is not about you, Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka
Was addressing a public meeting in Tumakuru district