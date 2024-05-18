 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance at Cannes 2024 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance at Cannes 2024

Besides Aishwarya, actor Kiara Advani makes her first appearance at the French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday. Reuters Photo



PTI

Cannes, May 18

In her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again opted for a gown by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Aishwarya wore a shimmery blue and silver gown as she walked the red carpet on Friday for the screening of acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest feature ‘Kinds of Kindness’, starring two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone.

The outfit boasted a sweeping trail and bold, dramatic shoulders, featuring metallic fringe. The actor had a cast on her right hand that she has been wearing for an unspecified injury.

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya debuted at the 2024 edition on Thursday with a gown by Falguni Shane Peacock, who are also attending the film gala.

The actor struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet. She was attending the premiere of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola’s latest movie ‘Megalopolis’, starring Adam Driver.

Besides Aishwarya, actor Kiara Advani made her first appearance at the French Riviera in a draped ivory crepe back satin dress from designer Prabal Gurung.

The 31-year-old actor was representing India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner.

‘Rendezvous at the Riviera,’ Kiara posted on Instagram along with a video from Cannes.

At the internationally recognised festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize, Palme d’Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section, while ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, a short film by Film and Television Institute of India students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari’s ‘Sister Midnight’ will be screened in Directors’ Fortnight and Maisam Ali’s compelling ‘In Retreat’ in L’Acid.

A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s 1976 film ‘Manthan’ was screened on Friday under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago that features celebrations, restored prints, and documentaries.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

2
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

3
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

4
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

5
Punjab

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

6
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

7
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

8
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

9
India

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

10
Entertainment

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘today Bibhav, then Raghav,’ claims Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘today Bibhav, next Raghav,’ claims Delhi CM

Kejriwal has continued to observe silence in the Swati Maliw...

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Bibhav Kumar seeks bail; Delhi court reserves order

AAP releases Swati Maliwal's new video walking out of Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bi...

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

Videos shows Asian looking youngsters being cornered by loca...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘today Bibhav, next Raghav,’ claims Delhi CM

NEET paper solver gang busted in Delhi, 4 held

Swati Maliwal's AIIMS medical report shows bruises over her left leg and her right cheek

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches