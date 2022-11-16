Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes ‘love of her life’ Aaradhya on her birthday; shares adorable picture

ANI

Mumbai, November 16

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya, who turned 11 on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared an adorable picture of herself with her daughter.

In the picture, she can be seen planting a kiss on Aaradhya.

Alongside the picture, she penned a sweet note that read, "MY LOVE...MY LIFE...I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya set major mother-daughter goals.

