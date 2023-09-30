Aishwarya Rai cautions paparazzi as they click her with Aaradhya at Mumbai airport, 'aap log girne wale ho'

Chandigarh, September 30
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya, were seen at Mumbai airport. Both looked stylish in comfortable travel outfits and smiled for the paparazzi.
In a viral video, Aishwarya expresses concern for photographers walking backward to capture her pictures, warning them to be careful.She kindly cautioned them, saying, "Take care! Aap log girne wale ho (You are going to fall down)."
Here's the video:
The video has been shared on various Aishwarya Rai fan pages. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared the video but with a song in the background:
Reportedly, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are headed to Paris. They recently attended a Ganesh Chaturthi event hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their residence Antilia.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2,' which was narrated by Kamal Haasan. Her upcoming projects are yet to be announced.
