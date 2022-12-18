Aishwarya Rai celebrates win of hubby Abhishek Bachchan's team in Pro Kabaddi League 9

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 18

Jaipur Pink Panthers, which is owned by Abhishek Bachchan, has clinched the trophy for Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to celebrate the win of Abhishek's team. She shared a string of photos to congratulate the team. In the caption, she wrote, "Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Champions. So very proud of this incredible team of super talented kabaddi players… God Bless you all and a huge, heartfelt, truly deserved CONGRATULATIONS to each and every one of you on this victory and achievement."

In another post, she wrote a message of appreciation for the team while in the pictures she can be seen with her husband and daugther, all flaunting the trophy.

"Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!," she wrote.

As Abhishek's team brought home the trophy, the actor also shared some pictures from the match to express his joy. Jaipur Pink Panthers won the league again 9 years after its debut.

Sharing his pictures with his team, the management and his family, Abhishek wrote: "So proud of this team. They have quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism, they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off ... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it." He added: "It's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination. ... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way." Check it out:

Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Great win ... Fantastic to watch ! Congrats!" Vicky Kaushal commented, "Congrats AB!" and Kunal Kapoor wrote, "Yay!!! Big hug and congratulations to you and the whole team." At the finale, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Rohit Shetty were spotted promoting their upcoming film 'Cirkus'.

With inputs from IANS

