Aishwarya Rai fans are disappointed by Abhishek Bachchan's birthday greeting for her, 'she deserve better'

It was Aishwarya Rai's birthday on November 1 and Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to extend his birthday wishes to his actress-wife. However, his seemingly simple post has ignited a stir among Aishwarya's devoted fans, who found it a tad too "dry."

In his Instagram tribute, Abhishek shared a charming throwback photo of Aishwarya and accompanied it with a concise message: "Happy Birthday," along with a red heart and an evil eye emoji. While Abhishek's gesture was undoubtedly affectionate, it didn't quite hit the mark with Aishwarya's ardent fan base, who yearned for a more "personal touch."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Some fans expressed their discontent, with one remarking, "You wrote an article-size wish for your father, and for your wife, only 'Happy Birthday'?" Another follower commented, "Please add some personal touch, like 'Happy Birthday to my dear wife' or 'Darling.' Why so dry?" A third user lamented, "Just imagine, having such a beautiful wife, and all the husband has to say is 'Happy Birthday…'"

In the midst of this online debate, supporters of the couple came to Abhishek's defense, emphasising that what one chooses to share on social media is a personal decision. They argued that romantic relationships can be deeply private for some individuals, and this choice should be respected.

This incident isn't the first time that Aishwarya Rai's fans have expressed their displeasure on social media. Previously, they voiced their disappointment with Abhishek's sister, Shweta Bachchan, for not acknowledging the actress on the same platform. Shweta had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, celebrating her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's ramp debut at the Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal. While Shweta's post detailed the emotions she and her mother, Jaya Bachchan, experienced during Navya's runway appearance, it notably omitted any mention of Aishwarya, who also graced the same fashion event's stage.

