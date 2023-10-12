Aishwarya Rai posts picture of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, edits out Jaya, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday. Wishes poured in from his fans, industry peers and family members alike.

However, an Instagram post wishing Amitabh on the special day by his daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has garnered fans’ attention for the wrong reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared a photo of her daughter, Aaradhya, and the ‘Sholay’ actor. She captioned the post as, “Always, God Blesssss”.

However, the photo shared by Aishwarya was edited from a family photo shared by Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. The photo shared by Nanda had her children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, and Aishwarya’s daughter along with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, posing for a group photo.

The photo shared by Aishwarya was edited to feature only Amitabh and Aaradhya, while Jaya, Navya and Agastya were cropped out.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice this and react.

An Instagram user commented, “Why did you have to crop the other kids (Navya and Agastya) from the publicly available photo. If you wanted to post just Aaradhya & Big B photo you could have used another one. It’s really tasteless!”

Another user wrote, “The wishes seem so plastic. Wonder how celebrities with all the privacy in the world have friction in families.”

Another wrote, “Thanks queen for cropping those unnecessary people.”

Reddit users too, reacted on the incident, after it was shared in a subreddit about Bollywood.

A Reddit user wrote, “But is this for real?? Hamare ghar me bhi kalesh hote par aise harkate to mami aur bua tak nai karte. Why r they airing their dirty laundry over the internet. Where’s the first family of Bollywood class.”

Another wrote, “But Navya and Ash were spotted together and looked like they are having a fun time too, when AB came out to meet his fans, Ash and Navya were seen peeping out and recording it.”

However, many comments also suggested that netizens were unnecessarily overthinking and that Aishwarya has always posted pictures of Big B and Aaradhya while wishing him, with the same happening this time too.

