Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make her debut as Bollywood director with 'Oh Saathi Chal'

Chennai, March 21
Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, 'Oh Saathi Chal'.
Taking to Twitter, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, said, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes."
Here's the tweet:
My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes pic.twitter.com/zqDH2BkQme— Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 21, 2022
It was only last week that the filmmaker released her Tamil song 'Payani'. The song, sung by Anirudh, had music by Ankit Tiwari, and lyrics by Viveka. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years.
Here's the poster of the song that she tweeted:
What more can I ask for ! #nervous #excited #blessed @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KyA8omA5x4— Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 17, 2022
Producer Meenu Arora, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund', too confirmed the project.
On Twitter, she said, "Elated to collaborate with the immensely talented Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her maiden Hindi film. 'Oh Saathi Chal' is a special film, a true love story just waiting to be told. Here's to love, all the way." –IANS
