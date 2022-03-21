Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make her debut as Bollywood director with 'Oh Saathi Chal'

She says 'Oh Saathi Chal' is an extraordinary true love story

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make her debut as Bollywood director with 'Oh Saathi Chal'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares the poster of her directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal'. Instagram/aishwaryaa_r_dhanush

Chennai, March 21

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, 'Oh Saathi Chal'.

Taking to Twitter, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, said, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes."

Here's the tweet:

It was only last week that the filmmaker released her Tamil song 'Payani'. The song, sung by Anirudh, had music by Ankit Tiwari, and lyrics by Viveka. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years.

Here's the poster of the song that she tweeted:

Producer Meenu Arora, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund', too confirmed the project.

On Twitter, she said, "Elated to collaborate with the immensely talented Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her maiden Hindi film. 'Oh Saathi Chal' is a special film, a true love story just waiting to be told. Here's to love, all the way." –IANS

 

