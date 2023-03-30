AishwaryaKhare and Rohit Suchanti don Radha-Krishna look

Bhagya Lakshmi viewers are in for a surprise as a romantic sequence between Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti is set to air soon. Aishwarya said, “I am excited about this upcoming sequence where Rishi and I will be seen in a Radha Krishna look. #RishMi has been getting a lot of love from the audience over the years, and we keep trying out new things for them.”

Rohit added, “I remember as a child my mom used to dress me up as Lord Krishna on every Janmashtami, and after all these years, I got an opportunity to get dressed like that for a show.”