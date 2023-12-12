Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan feel honoured to have shared stories of Indian Armed Forces in 'LOC: Kargil'

ANI
Mumbai, December 12
Director JP Dutta's war drama film 'LOC: Kargil' clocked 20 years on Tuesday.
To mark the occasion, actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures which he captioned, "20YearsOFLOCKargil, thank you for the scars that serve as a reminder of the battles fought... grateful for the journey, the memories, and the friends I made along the way."
Apart from him actor Abhishek Bachchan also took a stroll down memory lane and dropped throwback pictures from the making of the film.
He captioned the post, "Time flies! Cannot believe it's been 20 yrs since the release of L.O.C. Such great memories making the film with so many friends. But an even greater honour to be able to tell the stories of our true heroes in the Indian armed forces. Thank you JP sahab for choosing me and giving me the opportunity to be a part in the film."
LOC: Kargil' is a 2003 Indian Hindi-language historical war film based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan, produced and directed by JP Dutta under his banner JP Films.
Apart from Ajay and Abhishek, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nagarjuna among others.
