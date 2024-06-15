Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

ANI

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back with a new film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and it showcases beautiful chemistry between Ajay and Tabu. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

The trailer starts with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny has different plans. The video then shows visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison. The trailer also sees Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay Devgn and romancing the character of Tabu. Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film. The film promises to be a musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar winning composer MM Kreem. Lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5.

