Ajay Devgn begins 'Bholaa' yatra from Mumbai, to cover 9 cities on road

Mumbai, March 12
Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' truck is going on a road trip across nine cities in India creating a one-stop 'Bholaa' hub with fun activities and entertainment.
The makers have come up with a unique idea to ensure that the world of 'Bholaa' reaches the masses by announcing a special 'Bholaa' Yatra. The 'Bholaa' truck will be going to Thane, Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow.
Ajay Devgn shared a picture of the yatra on Instagram Stories.
The Bholaa truck will be placed in a well-known location in each city and a fun-filled evening will be organised for the people of the cities. Audience can watch the trailer of Bholaa, participate in special activities and win Bholaa merchandise.
The truck was flagged on March 11 by Ajay from Mumbai at an event and encouraging people to visit the truck and be part of the Bholaa Yatra.
'Bholaa' is all set to arrive on March 30.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos
Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...
China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister
Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards
Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls
Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh
Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...